RAJNIKANTH ACCEPTS INVITATION FOR AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION

Chennai: Filmstar Rajnikanth has been invited for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The invitation card was handed over to the actor at his residence at Boyes Garden in Chennai by state Joint Secretary (Public Relations) Irama Rajasekhar, Mayor Ramkumar, and BJP Social Media Observer Arjunamurthy today. Also, representatives from RSS South Organiser Senthilkumar and South Bharat People's Secretary (Public Relations) Prakash went to the star's house.

It has been learnt that Rajnikanth accepted the invitation with reverence, expressing his gratitude for giving him the opportunity to attend the auspicious event. He assured the gathering that he would attend the consecration ceremony along with his family. He said that he considers it to be a blessing to attend the ceremony and attributed it to the grace of Lord Ram.

The consecration ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to draw a crowd of over one lakh devotees. Among the other prominent people expected at the event are Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Mukesh Ambani.

The rituals would begin from January 16 and continue for seven days after which, the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla would be held on January 22. On the occasion, PM Modi is expected to address devotees from the temple's main gate after inaugurating it.