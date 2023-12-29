Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Megastar Rajinikanth on Friday paid his last respects to DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth. In videos doing the rounds on the internet, Rajinikanth is seen offering condolences to Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha Vijayakanth at the Island Ground, Anna Salai, where the mortal remains of the late actor and politician are kept.

Rajinikanth also briefly spoke to the media and remembered Vijayakanth. He said, "We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable. Vijayakanth, 71, passed away in Chennai on Thursday after prolonged illness and battling pneumonia. He also tested positive for COVID-19. The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK office, where multiple political leaders, actors, and others came to pay their tributes.

Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Suffering from coughing and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.