RAJASTHAN MAN ARRESTED AFTER TWO BULLETS FOUND IN HIS BACKPACK AT COIMBATORE AIRPORT

Coimbatore: A man from Rajasthan was arrested at Coimbatore International Airport after two live bullets were recovered from his backpack on Friday.

The man, identified as Shyam Singh had arrived at the airport to board a Vistara Airline fight to Mumbai. During the security check, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found the bullets from the man's bag. When questioned, Shyam told CISF personnel that he did not know anything about the bullets. He said that he was not aware as to how the bullets got into his bag. Suspicious at him, the CISF personnel handed over Shyam along with the bullets to Peelamedu Police. A case under the Arms Act was registered against him this morning.

Investigations have revealed that Shyam was a resident of Rajasthan and had come to Coimbatore last month to visit his brother Bhawani Singh. He has been staying at his brother's house in Tiruppur. Shyam was planning to go to Mumbai last evening and then return to his hometown in Jaipur.

The Vistara Airlines security inspector Arun Kumar filed a complaint against Shyam based on which, the Peelamedu police registered a case and arrested him. The police department is investigating whether Shyam and his brother possess guns and if yes, from where those were brought. Also it is being probed as to whether there are other people involved with the two.

Police will conduct searches at the house and office of Shyam's brother for further information. As flights are operating from Coimbatore airport to foreign countries including Singapore and Sharjah along with many parts of India, security has been strengthened at the airport.