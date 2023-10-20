Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) : Rainwater entered the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, after several spells of incessant showers lashed the coastal district for more than two hours on Thursday. There was heavy rain with thunder and lightning in and around Rameswaram on Thursday morning for a longer duration.

The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas. Because of this, the rainwater pooled in the third 'prakaram' of the famous Ramanathaswamy temple. As a result, a waterlogging situation arose inside the temple premises where the devotees who had come to have 'darshan' of the presiding deity had to walk through the rainwater.

The problem of rainwater at the Ramanathaswamy Temple has been a matter of concern for quite sometime. The visiting devotees have been insisting that the temple administration should carry out proper maintenance work so that rainwater does not accumulate inside the temple in the coming days. They called for immediate steps to improve the maintenance and plug leakages so that the inner premises of the temple would not face waterlogging during heavy rains.

The Ramanathaswamy Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is located on Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The temple attracts thousands of devotees from outside the district and state every day.