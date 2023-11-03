RAIN LASHES PARTS OF TAMIL NADU MORE SHOWERS LIKELY FOR NEXT THREE DAYS

Speaking to reporters here, Balachandran said Chidambaram recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall during the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal would receive light to moderate rain in the next three days, he said. From October 1 till date, the region recorded 12 cm of rainfall during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon against the normal rainfall of 19 cm, which is 40 per cent less than normal, he said.