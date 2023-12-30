RAILWAY ENTHUSIASTS REQUEST TO DECLARE OLD PAMBAN BRIDGE AS NATIONAL MONUMENT

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Railway enthusiasts including a former loco driver have requested the government to declare the old and non-operational Pamban Bridge, which is the country's first sea bridge, as 'national monument'. A new Pamban bridge is being built parallel to the old bridge and will be India's first vertical lift railway bridge over sea.

The old Pamban bridge, spanning 2,340 metres to connect Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district to Rameswaram island in the sea, was built in 1913 under the leadership of English engineer Shersher. Rail traffic on this bridge was suspended from December 2022 after red alerts started getting issued by the sensors. With IIT-Madras and the Research Design and Standards Organisation of Indian Railways raising concern over stability, traffic was permanently suspended here.

Former loco pilot, Krishnan, who has traveled on this bridge a hundred times in the past said that when he started working in Rameswaram train in 1985, he was given the number 786. "I am very proud of this number which is worshiped by the Muslims. Although built during the British era, the Pamban Bridge stands majestically till this day," he said.

Sharing his experiences Krishnan said, "Initially I used to feel dizzy while riding the train on Pamban Bridge but later this turned out to be my favourite. When the sea waves rise, water reaches upto the train engine following which, it sputters, he said adding that one had to then move slowly.

He said that the train traveling on Pamban Bridge used to carry essential items including milk and vegetables to Rameswaram Island. Late former President Abdul Kalam was the main reason behind the conversion of Pamban Bridge into a broad gauge railway, he said.

"It was Abdul Kalam's family who provided water to all of us at Rameswaram Island while we were traveling by train. Even though a new bridge is being built now, the old bridge should be declared a national monument. It is only then that the future generations would learn about the importance and beauty of this bridge," he said.

According to Krishnana, just as Mullai Periyar Dam is a symbol of livelihood for the people of the southern district, the Pamban Bridge is the symbol of the livelihood for the people of Rameswaram. "So, my request is to declare it as a national monument and maintain it regularly. There are special trainings for railway employees who can to travel on Pamban Bridge," he said.

Sharing a past experience, he said that while crossing the bridge at night, the alarm should be sounded. "Once the headlight of the train was broken. We had then attached two torch lights in the front of the train and kept sounding the alarm as we moved slowly and crossed the Pamban Bridge. We were investigated by higher authorities for undertaking such a risky journey," he added.

Arun Pandian, a railway enthusiast, said, "Although the Pamban Bridge was built to connect the island of Rameswaram, the main purpose was to connect Sri Lanka's Thalaimannar via Dhanushkodi. "After Dhanushkodi, transportation to Sri Lanka was by ship. The train called "Indo-Ceylon Express" and "Boat Mail" was the first to run from Chennai Egmore to Dhanushkodi. It operated until the last hurricane disaster in 1962," he said.