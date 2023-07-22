PROTECTION OF WOMEN FROM SEXUAL HARASSMENT ACT MADRAS HC ASKS CENTRE TO ENSURE INTERNAL COMPLAINT COMMITTEES FUNCTION IN SECURITY FORCES

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the central government to ensure the functioning of internal complaint committees under the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act in the security forces including the Army.

The order has been issued in connection with the case of an Air Force officer from Coimbatore who was sexually harassed by a fellow officer. A complaint was filed stating that a woman Air Force officer who had come to the Air Force College in Coimbatore for training in 2021 was raped by a fellow officer. Based on which, an investigation was initiated.

Dissatisfied with the investigation, the victim lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Coimbatore. A case was registered based on this complaint and the Air Force officer was arrested.

The Special Court for Women in Coimbatore accepted the petition filed by the Commandant of the Air Force College, seeking to hand over the accused under the Air Force Act. Following which, the accused was handed over and the order was confirmed by the Sessions Court.

Judge Manjula of the Madras High Court heard the petition filed by the Inspector of All Women Police Station, Coimbatore. The court ordered that police do not need to continue the investigation as the military court is conducting the investigation and there is no need to file a chargesheet.

With laws being enacted to prevent crimes against women, the judge questioned if a woman Air Force officer did not have the courage to fight against violence against her then who else would.

The judge directed the central government to ensure the functioning of internal complaint committees under the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act in the security forces including the Army, Navy and Air Force.