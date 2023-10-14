Chennai: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday demanded the immediate implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, allowing quota for women in legislative bodies, saying women have "no more time to waste." She was speaking at the Women's Rights Conference organised by the DMK here.

Today, there was much talk of empowerment as every political party begins to realise that women can become a formidable collective force that shapes our nation's future, she said. "But they still look towards us with greed; greed for votes..." "On your behalf, my sisters, I demand more...on your behalf I demand immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill. We, the women of India have no more time to waste. It is our right to be counted in the political process," Gandhi asserted.