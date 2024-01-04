Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the action taken against actors Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha over alleged encroachment of government land in Kodaikanal's Vilapatti panchayat for construction of bungalows.

A bench of Justices Krishnakumar and Vijayakumar was hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Junaid from Dindigul district seeking action against the actors. The petitioner had alleged that Raj and Simha attempted to construct their bungalows by flouting norms and without taking permission from the Kodaikanal Municipality. He also alleged that heavy machinery were used for carrying mountain rocks to the construction site.

During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government informed court that the construction work of the two bungalows had been halted and legal action was initiated against both of them.

The court then questioned about the legal action that has been taken in this regard. Later, it ordered the government to file a status report on the action taken against the duo.

In view of the seriousness of the allegations, the court adjourned the case till January 9 and sought a detailed update on the measures taken by the authorities against the actors for their alleged violation of norms in the ecologically sensitive Kodaikanal region.