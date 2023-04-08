Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Selfies have become a part and parcel of politics these days, a trend made popular by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, BJP workers on Saturday saw a different side of the Prime Minister. In stark contrast to the aggressive political go-getter, the Prime Minister shared a special moment with a differently abled BJP worker.

Despite being a dedicated worker of the BJP, Thiru S. Manikandan, a BJP booth president from Erode perhaps never imagined that the top leader of his party would gladly took a selfie with him and shower lavish praise on him on social media along with uploading the selfies. The series shared by the Prime Minister shows him smiling warmly at the BJP worker.

Aptly headlined as " A special selfie", the Prime Minister stated in the two tweets S. Manikandan despite his challenges not only runs a shop and works as a dedicated booth president but also donates a large chunk of his income to the party.

"A special selfie…In Chennai I met Thiru S. Manikandan. He is a proud @BJP4TamilNadu Karyakarta from Erode, serving as a booth president. A person with disability, he runs his own shop and the most motivating aspect is - he gives a substantial part of his daily profits to BJP!," tweeted Modi.

Lauding Manikandan's dedication to the party the Prime Minister said in another tweet that the journey of his life and dedication to BJP's ideology is inspiring. "I feel very proud of being a Karyakarta in a Party where we have people like Thiru S. Manikandan. His life journey is inspiring and equally inspiring his commitment to our Party and our ideology. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," tweeted Modi.