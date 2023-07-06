PM MODI PREFERRED GOING TO USA THAN VIOLENCE HIT MANIPUR BJP LEADER SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY

Chennai: Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took a dig at PM Narendra Modi for preferring to visit America than going to violence-hit Manipur and claimed that his popularity has decreased following Congress's victory in Karnataka. Also, he said that the opposition parties had a fair chance to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if they worked together.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport on Wednesday, Swamy pointed out that there were several incidents of human rights violation in Manipur. But, instead of rushing to Imphal to take stock of the situation, Modi was more interested in visiting USA. "It seems that the PM is not interested in the welfare of the common people. What was the urgency to go to USA? What benefits did the people of the country get from his USA trip? BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. But, I'm not sure whether Modi can continue as the Prime Minister," Swamy said.

He further said that people here may say that PM has done good work but it is not true. In reality, PM did not do anything, he said. Swamy further said that if the Opposition parties worked together then there were chances that they could win the elections next year.

Raising questions on the performance of BJP in Tamil Nadu, Swamy asked about the role of state BJP president K Annamalai. "Who knows K Annamalai? Is the BJP alive in Tamil Nadu? I don't know the answer because I never saw the party being much active in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Deliberating on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the BJP leader said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru were against UCC. In our country, men and women are equal. So, how can a person have three wives? We can't have different laws. UCC will be approved," he said.

Hitting out at the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu, Swamy alleged that the administration did not want to work for the development of the people of Tamil Nadu. "The DMK knows neither about the temples nor films or anything about our culture. DMK will definitely be defeated," he added.