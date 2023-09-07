New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK leader A. Raja for "hate speeches" against Sanatan Dharma.

The plea, moved by advocate Vineet Jindal, said the religious sentiments of the applicant, being a Hindu and Sanatan Dharma follower, are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for eradicating Sanatan dharma and further comparing Sanatan with mosquitoes, dengue, corona, and malaria.

"His words show his hate towards Sanatan Dharma. He is an MLA and Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government and has taken oath to work as per the constitution of our country and must respect all the regions but he intentionally made a provocative and defamatory statement for the Sanatan Dharma with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion," said the plea.

The plea said the applicant lodged a complaint with the Delhi police but they are yet to register an FIR, “though this Hon’ble Court in its order dated 28.04.2023 passed in the above writ petition has directed all States/UTs to register suo motu FIRs in offences such as Section 153A, 153B, 295A and 506 of IPC etc, without any complaint being filed. Action be taken irrespective of the religion of the maker of the speech, so that the secular character of India as envisaged by the Preamble is preserved”.

For Raja, the plea said Raja has supplemented the derogatory remarks made against Sanatan Dharma by Stalin in a more derogatory manner. Jindal’s plea also sought contempt proceedings against CP, Delhi Police, DCP, North West & Commissioner of Police, Chennai for not lodging an FIR. Jindal also sought to be impleaded as a petitioner in a hate speech pending before the apex court.

