Chennai: A Molotov cocktail was lobbed by a man in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate here on Wednesday, police said. The man who threw the petrol bomb was immediately overpowered, they said. Karuka Vinod was arrested and he was being questioned for the motive in hurling the petrol bomb by Guindi police.

'Petrol bomb' hurled outside Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday alleged that the petrol bomb incident outside Raj Bhawan shows that DMK government is "sponsoring" these attacks, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin is adopting "diversification tactics."

In a post on X, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai said, "Petrol bombs were hurled at Raj Bhavan today, reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. While DMK is busy diverting the attention of people to insignificant matters of interest, criminals have taken the streets."

He further stated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wouldl remain silent on the incident and employ diversion tactics.

"Incidentally, it is the same person who attacked BJP Tamil Nadu Headquarters in Chennai in Feb 2022 who is held responsible for the attack on Raj Bhavan today. These continuous attack only leaves one to think that the DMK government is sponsoring these attacks. Thiru MK Stalin will now be preparing for the next diversion, as he always does," he said.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged at Guindy police station regarding the incident. In this regard, Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police said, "Around 3 pm, an unidentified person tried to throw some bottles of petrol outside Raj Bhavan near barricades. As soon as this was noticed by the security personnel present there, they surrounded him, confiscated other bottles from his hand and immediately handed him over to the patrol vehicle and took him to the police station."

No casualties have been reported in the incident. "It seems that he was drunk. There is absolute, alert and proper bandobast in front of Raj Bhavan. The person has been identified as a history-sheeter named K Vinod and he's a habitual offender.6-7 cases are already there against him," he added.

Further probe is underway. Earlier K Annamalai on Monday also targeted the DMK Government and demanded an apology from them over the insulting of Tricolour outside Chepauk Stadium.