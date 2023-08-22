PERAMBUR ICF TO MANUFACTURE PUSH AND PULL TRAIN WITH ADVANCED FEATURES

Chennai: Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Perambur in Tamil Nadu's Chennai is set to manufacture a new type of train known as 'Push & Pull Trains'. The innovative trains having a load combination of eight unreserved coaches and 12 sleeper compartments will be equipped with advanced amenities and the train will attain a speed of up to 130 km/h.

The ICF garnered international recognition for its use of cutting-edge technology in manufacturing Rail-18 also known as Vande Bharat Express at a cost of Rs 97 crore. Operating at the maximum speed of 180 km/hour, the Vande Bharat Express train was launched in February 2019. The indigenously built semi-high speed trains have been operating on more than 40 routes with 31 such trains manufactured to date.

While the Vande Bharat Express has gained popularity among rail users; concerns were raised over the affordability by common men due to its relatively high fare structure. Hence, to address this issue, Indian Railways aims to increase the number of operational Vande Bharat trains to 75 by the end of this year by extending the reach and accessibility for all rail users.

The work on new 'Push & Pull Trains,' is underway at ICF. The project envisions the key features of the Vande Bharat Express, thereby making its services accessible to a broader segment of passengers. The new trains will include state-of-the-art facilities such as aerodynamically designed coaches, lightweight cushioned seats, fully air-conditioned cabins, modern restrooms for differently-abled individuals, and security features like CCTV cameras and automatic fire detection systems.

One of the distinguishing features of the 'Push & Pull Trains' is the dual locomotive configuration, setting up of locomotives on both ends of the train. This unique setup allows the train to be pushed and pulled simultaneously, helping the train to attain a speed of up to 130 km/h. The specialised engines will be manufactured at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works in West Bengal.

With a total of 22 coaches and two locomotives, the 'Push & Pull Train' will have a load combination of 12 sleeper coaches, 8 unreserved coaches, and 2 coaches for transporting goods. The train will also have cellphone charging points, automatic fire alarms, interior lighting, and improved comfort levels.

While the name of the new train is yet to be announced officially. Colloquially the train is referred to as 'Push & Pull Train' due to its locomotive configuration. ICF officials said that the organization's commitment to pioneering advancements in the Indian rail industry and expanding access to modern amenities to passengers will continue.