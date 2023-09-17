PARLIAMENT SPECIAL SESSION DMK KEEPS PLAN READY TO COUNTER CENTRE ON KEY ISSUES

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Ahead of the special session of the Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin presided over the meeting of DMK MPs held at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters. In the meeting, Stalin urged the party MPs to press issues like the Cauvery water sharing issue, NEET issue, and reservation for women in state assemblies and in Parliament. In the meeting, the DMK pledged to work with the India alliance parties to confront the central government in Parliament.

According to official sources, DMK MPs were advised to attend the special session of the parliament on all five days to raise the issues. In the meeting, the DMK MPs adopted a resolution urging the Centre to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. DMK will also raise the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) issue saying that the bills giving exemption for NEET in Tamil Nadu must be given assent on priority.

The DMK would also raise its voice for the 33 per cent reservation for women in state assemblies and in Parliament. DMK leaders said that despite several repeated requests, the BJP government did not ensure the reservation for women. The meeting also said that the DMK MPs would also demand the introduction and passing of a bill to remove the 50 per cent cap on seat reservations and urged for social justice-based appointments of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

The meeting also addressed the central BJP government's proposal to rename the country to "Bharat" and emphasized the importance of safeguarding Indian democracy. They further said that the DMK MPs would oppose the Vishwakarma Yojana Scheme in the special session.

