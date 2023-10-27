PAAZEE FINANCIAL FRAUD CASE FORMER IG PRAMOD KUMAR APPEARS BEFORE CBI COURT

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Former Tamil Nadu IG West Zone Pramod Kumar on Friday apeared before a special CBI Court in connection with the financial fraud involving Paazee Financial Company, headquartered in the Tirupur district of the state, sources said. Sources said that the former IG Pramod Kumar appeared in the Court Judge Govindarajan.

It can be recalled that when the case came up for hearing before Second Additional CBI Court Judge Govindarajan on Oct 25, former IG Pramod Kumar was not present while others were present. Taking serious notice to the former IG's absence, CBI Judge Govindaraj had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former IG Pramod Kumar and ordered him to be produced in court.

Pertinently, Paazee Financial Company, headquartered in the Tirupur district has been accused of defrauding its investors of crores of rupees by claiming to give double profits to their investors. After the fraud came to light, a case was registered against Kamalavalli, Mohanraj, and others in this case. The CBI is currently investigating this matter.

In this case, the CBI registered a case and investigated the fact that the owners of Paazee Company had kidnapped some people, including Kamalavalli, and extorted money from their families. In the investigation, the CBI registered a case against Pramod Kumar, former IG West Zone, DSP Rajendran, constable Mohanraj, and intermediaries Prabhakaran and Senthil Kumar for their involvement in the case.