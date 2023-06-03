Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a one-day mourning to be observed today for those who died in the train accident in Odisha and a compensation of Rs five lakh each for the deceased families.

All government events and meetings to celebrate the centenary birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi that were scheduled for today have been cancelled.

After examining the control room at the Chennai Central Railway Station, Stalin said the state government was working together with the Odisha government in the rescue operations. He said that a special train has been arranged for those who were stranded in the accident to bring them back to Chennai. Also senior ministers, bureaucrats and police officials have been sent to Odisha to coordinate with the rescue measures.

Stalin said that the state government will provide Rs five lakh per family of the deceased and Rs one lakh to those who are injured. Earlier, the Union government announced Rs two lakh ex-gratia for families of the deceased from the Prime Minister's fund while the Railways had announced Rs 10 lakh for the families.

Stalin inspected the measures taken at the state emergency control center in Chepakkam in Ezhilakam and said: "It has been learnt that over 230 people died in the terrible train accident. The incident has plunged the country into a state of great tragedy, he said.

"After hearing about the train accident, I contacted Odisha chief minister last night and told him that Tamil Nadu is ready to assist in the rescue work. Ministers Udayanidhi Stalin and Sivashankar and secretaries of the revenue and transport departments along with several police officials have been sent to Odisha," he said. Also, Stalin spoke to Odisha chief secretary through a video call and inquired about the rescue operation.

Stalin said people inquiring about the train accident and the details of the victims can dial the state emergency control room numbers at 9445869843, 1070 and 9445869848.