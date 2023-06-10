Chennai Official indifference in Tamil Nadu has shattered the dreams of budding sports talents in schools from participating in the annual national event organised by the SGFI And this is the first time that the state is absent from the tourney In the last edition held in 2019 Tamil Nadu secured seventh place winning 233 medalsAdmitting that this was a mistake School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said “We accept that this is a mistake The absence of proper communication led to this situation and our students could not participate t in the prestigious event No stone would be left unturned to ensure Tamil Nadu contingent s entry in the next edition Talking to reporters in Chennai he added “On a preliminary finding the Principal Physical Education Inspector who was at fault has been suspended and an explanation has been sought from the joint directorWhile Udhayanidhi Stalin son of Chief Minister MK Stalin is the Minister for Sports Development Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is the Minister for School Education It is the latter s responsibility to ensure that the contingent from the state participates in the national sports event for school students From hockey cricket tennis kabaddi and swimming 32 disciplines are held in the sports and athletic meet It has been learned that the annual financial allocation for the event has not been made for this year resulting in the state students being disappointedFor this major lapse the suspension of Principal Physical Education Inspector Gopalakrishnan has not gone down well with the Tamil Nadu Association of Physical Education Teachers and Directors The Association has blamed senior officials for the blunder and demanded action against them Fixing responsibility at the lowest level has raised many questions Association General Secretary Periyadurai and Headquarters Secretary Suresh said “Letter from Lucknow was received by May 11 itself and it was advised to register 247 candidates online before May 29 But no step was taken to send the Tamil Nadu contingent However School Education Department sources said such communication did not reach it and that there was some laxity in the channel of communicationAccording to the Association functionaries they even urged the department to send studentathletes and sportspersons who have secured first and second spots in earlier tournaments with tatkal booking But it went unheeded they said adding that neighbouring Puducherry had sent its contingentBesides exposure for talented school students to compete with their counterparts from other states it helps them in securing admissions in Medical and Engineering admissions in which those who had won medals get up to 505 marks Those who secure a gold get 190 marks for silver 160 marks and for bronze 130 marks Mere participation gives them 50 marks And the Principal Physical Education instructor prepares the list of participantsAvailable information at present indicates that the senior officials were responsible for not processing and taking further action As such the expectation from the sports fraternity is that responsibility should be fixed and it should be a mere eyewashAlso read Keeping statutory posts filled with incharges has been gaining ground in TN varsities