NO WOMAN SHOULD SUFFER ACID ATTACK LIKE ME BINDABASINI KANSAKAR SPEAKS IN ASSEMBLY

Madurai: "No woman should ever suffer an acid attack like me," acid attack survivor Bindabasini Kansakar of Rashtriya Swatantra Party, who was recently sworn in as lawmaker had told in Nepal Assembly.

Hailing from Hetada in Nepal's Magwanpur district, the tragic incident occurred in Kansakar's life when she was 19 years old. A youth who was stalking her for weeks, attacked her with acid. The incident not only changed her facial features but her entire life.

Her parents took her to the nearby hospital immediately for first aid and later she underwent cosmetic surgery in three stages at a hospital in Kathmandu. But her facial features could not be restored much. Finally, she visited Tamil Nadu and underwent cosmetic surgery at Devdas Hospital in Madurai where her features were restored to a large extent and she slowly recovered.

During her recovery period she thought over her problem and decided that no other woman should go through the same pain and trauma. Bindabasini represented herself as an activist of all atrocities against women and won Nepal elections as a candidate of the Rashtriya Swatantra Party.

On June 15, she addressed the House of Representatives of the Nepalese Parliament for the first time. She started her speech by thanking for the opportunity given to her and said she wants to speak for women, children and elderly in this House.

Bindabasini regretted that neither the Parliament nor the media speaks about the 50,000 to 60,000 people who suffer from burn related accidents every year in Nepal. She mentioned that having suffered an acid attack she knew how painful such injuries are. She said that no one should suffer like her and assured to do her best for fighting against this evil. She also pointed out that there is no basic medical infrastructure to protect burn or acid attack victims in urban and industrial areas of Nepal.

Bindabasini stressed that necessary measures should be taken to provide treatment to the victims. She said that the common people does not have the requisite economic means to bear the expenses. She concluded her speech saying: "We must ensure that basic medical infrastructure is provided to every burn victim."

Bintabashini, in an interview to ETV Bharat said: "Speaking for the first time in Parliament made me a bit nervous but, I used the opportunity for the benefit of everyone who are suffering like me. Every word of mine comes from the bottom of my heart". Also, she thanked Ujjwal Bikram Thapa who has been supporting and helping acid and burn victims in Nepal for many years.