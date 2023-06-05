NIRF RANKINGS 2023 IIT MADRAS TOPS OVERALL RANKINGS IISC BENGALURU RANKED SECOND

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT Madras) has once again become the number one in the country for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was adjudged the best university and research institution, as per the eighth edition of the Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2023 released by the Union Ministry of Education on Monday.

Expressing immense joy, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras said, "It gives me immense joy to share that IIT Madras has yet again emerged as a topper in the Overall and Engineering categories of the National Institute Rankings Framework 2023 conducted by the Union Ministry of Education. We will continue to take all necessary action to make IIT Madras a locally relevant and globally recognised institute."

Seven IITs -- Madras, Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati -- figured in the top 10 in the overall rankings. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was ranked ninth last year, improved its ranking to sixth this year, while Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its tenth position in the overall category.

As per the NIRF University ranking, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru is number one among all universities in the country. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi is at 2nd place; another achiever is Jamia Millia Islamia, the University has secured 3rd place; Jadavpur University, Kolkata at 4; Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 5; Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal; Manipal 6; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 7; Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore 8; Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh 9 and University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad on 10th place.

In Management, IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore retained the first and second ranks respectively among the B-Schools in the country. IIM Calcutta, which was at the third spot last year, slipped to the fourth position while IIM Kozhikodeas bagged the third position.

The top three Law institutions in the country are the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, National Law University, New Delhi and Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli slipped by one spot this year and bagged the ninth rank, while Jadavpur University made its entry in the top 10 in the category and bagged the 10th position. Among colleges, Miranda House, Hindu College and Presidency College-Chennai retained the first and second and third positions.

In the pharmacy category, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderbad rose to the first spot from second position while Jamia Hamdard which was on first position last year slipped to the second spot. In the medical colleges category, AIIMS, Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore. The trio bagged the same positions last year. Among the dental colleges, Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences-Chennai, Manipal College of Dental Sciences and DY Patil Vidyapeeth-Pune retained the top three positions.

The education ministry said that the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched on September 29, 2015 and the first ranking came in 2016. Unlike other rankings in the popular media, India Rankings deploys objective parameters and metrics with factual data gathered from applicant institutions themselves as well as from third party sources such as Web of Science, Scopus and Derwent Innovation.