Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials raided three locations that are suspected to be linked with terrorist activities including Mur Raghuman's house in TVK Nagar, Chennai, and Buhari's house in Neelangaraiin in connection with ISIS radicalization and recruitment case on Saturday.

The NIA is conducting raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana. According to sources, the raids are reportedly underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, three locations in Chennai, five locations in Hyderabad, and one location in Tenkasi.

The authorities are carrying out intensive searches in Coimbatore at 21 places including Ukkadam, Bothanoor, Karumpukkadai, and GM Nagar. The NIA sleuths are also investigating the Ukkadam car bomb blast incident.

On October 23, 2022, a car that was going from Kottamed to the Town Hall suddenly exploded and caught fire near Ukkadam, Coimbatore. The crashed car broke into two pieces. Jamesha Mubin, of Ukkadam GM Nagar, who was driving the car died.

Earlier this month, the NIA arrested an accused linked with the ISIS-inspired car IED bomb blast in Coimbatore for his alleged involvement in the 2022 terror attack. He was identified as Mohammed Azarudeen alias Azar. He was the 13th person to be apprehended in the case.

The NIA took over and re-registered the case on October 27, 2022. The Coimbatore car bomb blast took place on October 23 last year in front of an ancient Temple, Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil. The Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosives Device (VBIED) was being driven by Jamesha Mubeen.

