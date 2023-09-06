NIA APPREHENDS ISIS THRISSUR MODULE LEADER ATTEMPTING TO FLEE ABROAD WITH FORGED DOCUMENTS

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully apprehended the absconding leader of the ISIS Thrissur module, Siyed Nabeel Ahammed, in Chennai on Wednesday.

Nabeel, who had been on the run for several weeks, was intercepted by NIA's Fugitive Tracking Team, effectively thwarting his elaborate plan to escape the country using fraudulent documents, with Nepal as a transit point.

The arrest of Siyed Nabeel Ahammed marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating within India. He had managed to evade authorities by hiding out in various locations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, but the persistent work of the NIA finally led to his capture.

Nabeel Ahammed, also known as the "Ameer" of the Thrissur-based ISIS module, had been evading law enforcement agencies for some time. The NIA had been intensively tracking him for the past few weeks, closely monitoring his movements and contacts. The arrest comes as the third major development in the case (RC-02/2023/NIA/KOC) since July.

Earlier this year in July, the NIA successfully tracked and arrested another key member of the ISIS Thrissur module, Ashif, whose alias was Mathilakath Kodayil Ashraf. Ashif was apprehended near Sathyamangalam, Tamil Nadu, providing crucial leads that furthered the investigation.

The NIA initiated its investigation into the ISIS Thrissur module on July 11, 2023, based on credible intelligence. The agency has charged the group with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P) Act). Subsequent investigations have revealed that the Thrissur-based ISIS module had been actively conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Kerala. Their activities included conducting reconnaissance missions and raising funds to support ISIS operations through a series of illegal activities, including dacoities, within the state.

ISIS, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is a transnational militant Islamist terrorist organization notorious for its extremist ideology and violent acts. In India, ISIS has been establishing modules in various states and recruiting enthusiastic young individuals who align with their jihadist philosophy. The NIA has been working relentlessly to dismantle these modules and apprehend ISIS members and operatives across the country, effectively thwarting the organization's nefarious terrorist agenda.

