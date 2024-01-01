Chennai: As the clock struck midnight, ushering in the dawn of 2024, Tamil Nadu capital Chennai erupted in a spectacular display of joy and celebration. The city, adorned with lights and filled with the sounds of laughter, witnessed grand festivities at iconic locations.

Marina Beach: A Sea of Revelry

Marina Beach, the heart of Chennai's New Year's celebrations, was a sea of revelry as thousands gathered to bid farewell to 2023. Fireworks lit up the night sky, echoing the collective excitement of the crowd. The police, stationed strategically, ensured a safe environment for the enthusiastic throng.

Security towers and CCTV cameras monitored every corner of the beach, underlining the city's commitment to safety during mass gatherings. The joyful cacophony that filled the air at the stroke of midnight marked the beginning of a new chapter, embraced by locals and tourists alike.

Besant Nagar: Spiritual Serenity Amidst Celebration

Besant Nagar, home to the revered Annai Velankanni Church, witnessed a unique blend of spiritual serenity and New Year festivities. The church, a beacon for worshippers from Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu, hosted a special New Year worship. The influx of devotees, both local and from afar, created a divine ambiance, reinforcing the city's cultural richness.

Security measures were intensified around the church, ensuring the safety of worshippers during this special occasion. The vibrant energy of the celebrations seamlessly intertwined with the spiritual fervor, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy.

Citywide Security: 18,000 Policemen on Duty

With approximately 18,000 policemen deployed across the city, security was paramount to ensure a smooth and incident-free celebration. From Marina Beach to religious institutions and private resorts, the police maintained a strong presence, deterring any untoward incidents and safeguarding the well-being of the public.