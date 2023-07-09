Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : During his visit to Chennai, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with the officials on the manufacture of new Vande Bharat trains at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). He inspected the new Vande Bharat Express train being developed there which was saffron in colour. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said on Saturday night that the colour was 'inspired by Indian Tricolour'.

The 28th rake of Indian-built semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express will be 'saffron' in colour, the officials confirmed. Railway officials further told agencies that a total of 25 rakes of Vande Bharat Express are operational on their designated routes and two rakes are reserved. While the colour of this 28th rake is being changed on a trial basis, they said.

Union Minister Vaishnaw, during his inspection at the ICF, reviewed safety measures in Southern Railways, and also reviewed improvements in the Vande Bharat Express. After the inspection, the Union minister said that the new colour of the 28th rake of the indigenous train is "inspired by Indian Tricolour". He said that 25 improvements have been done in the Vande Bharat trains.

This is a concept of Make In India, (which means) designed in India, by our own engineers, and technicians, he said. Whatever feedback we are receiving from the field units, regarding ACs, toilets, etc, during the operation of Vande Bharat, all those improvements are being used for making changes in the design," Vaishnaw said in a press briefing. A new safety feature, 'anti climbers', or anti-climbing devices, on which we are working, were also reviewed today, he said.

These will be standard features in all the Vande Bharat and other trains, he said and added that on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains - Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Sabarmati--at Gorakhpur Station in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total operational services across the country to a significant milestone of 50.

The country's first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the ICF, Chennai, the train set symbolizes the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess. The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18. (Agencies)