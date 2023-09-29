Hyderabad: Noted agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' who passed away on Thursday, will be cremated on Saturday.

His body has been kept at the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), which is situated at 3rd Cross Street, Institutional Area, Taramani in Chennai for public to pay their last respects.

He will be cremated at the Besant Nagar Crematorium police honours at 12 noon on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related illness for quite some time. Born on August 7, 1925, in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, Swaminathan was instrumental in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield.

He was described as the "Father of Economic Ecology" by the United Nations Environment Programme. Swaminathan is survived by his three daughters Soumya Swaminathan, Madhura Swaminathan, and Nitya Swaminathan.

In 1987, Swaminathan was awarded the first World Food Prize in recognition to his contributions. He was also awarded by Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

He established MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in 1988. TIME magazine listed him as one of the twenty most influential Asians of the 20th century and one of the only three from India.