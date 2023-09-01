MP KANIMOZHI CONGRATULATES RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARDEE ONCOLOGIST DR RAVI KANNAN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): K Kanimozhi on Friday congratulated 'Ramon Magsaysay Awardee oncologist Dr. Ravi Kannan. In this regard, Kanimozhi, who represents the Tuticorin constituency in the Lok Sabha, shared the wishes in a post on the 'X' site, formerly known as Twitter.

"Congratulations to Dr. Ravi Kannan from Tamil Nadu for being honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award 2023. His dedication to cancer care as a Surgical Oncologist at the Adyar Cancer Institute and his role as Director at CCHRC for the people of the North East has been recognized with this prestigious accolade. Wishing him continued contributions to the well-being of society in the years to come," said K Kanimozhi, daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Dr Ravi Kannan is the only Indian to be honoured in this edition of the Ramon Magsaysay Award. The Ramon Magsaysay Award is given annually in memory of Philippines President Ramon Magsaysay.

Dr. Kannan's pioneering contribution in ushering in a new revolution in the field of cancer treatment in the North Eastern region of India is worth noting. He had to face a lot of challenges in fighting cancer in the Northeast region. North East India has the highest rate of cancer patients and mortality. The doctor had to face many difficult challenges keeping in mind the emotions and financial condition of the patient's family.

The first cancer hospital in Cachar district was opened in 1981, but it was only in 1996 that an NGO established the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC). On the other hand, the skilled leadership of Dr. Ravi Kannan transformed the CCHRC into a comprehensive cancer care hospital. After becoming the director of the hospital in 2007, he helped to significantly improve the medical system of the hospital with his visionary and creative skills.

The prestigious award was first presented in April 1957. Since then the award has been given every year.

