Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has advocated to shift education to the State List of the Constitution from the Concurrent List in order to scrap the evil gate keeping entrance examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), on Tuesday.

He made this recommendation while he was delivering his Independence Day address here from the ramparts of the Fort St. George, seat of power, in the state capital here.

He said all subjects that have a direct connect to the people of the state should be brought under Constitution's State List. Education, in particular, should be moved to the State List. Only if 'education' is moved to the State List of Constitution, the evil qualifying examination methods like the NEET could be completely scrapped.

"India is a Union of States comprising diverse races, languages, religions and culture. The growth should be inclusive of everyone."

Stalin urged everyone to creating an India which provides for social justice, equality, brotherhood, justice, and secularism and that it would be the right tribute to the greats and freedom fighters who strived for our Independence. The Independence which we earned through our unity should be protected with our unity.

"We will have to weed out the divisive forces."

Following the deaths by suicide of a teen, a medical course aspirant, and his father over alleged NEET related stress, Stalin shot off a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to immediately give assent to a state Bill that seeks to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the qualifying test.