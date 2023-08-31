MOUNTING LEGAL WOES FOR O PANNEERSELVAM AS HC REVISITS ACQUITTAL IN DA CASE

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Coming down heavily on the questionable acquittal of former ministers in disproportionate assets (DA) cases, Justice Anand Venkatesh bemoaned the systemic failure in the criminal justice delivery system and said the case against O Panneerselvam is a starting point to ensure that the system is not broken down.

He made this observation while hearing the suo-motu revision of the withdrawal of the DA case against the former AIADMK coordinator when the AIADMK was in power. The trial court set him free in 2012. Significantly, this is the fourth and latest suo-motu revision case taken up by the Judge, the other three are that of sitting DMK ministers, K Ponmudy, KKSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu. Justice Anand Venkatesh is the portfolio Judge for the special court hearing criminal cases against MPs/MLAs.

“It is a shame on the criminal justice delivery system. DVAC has unfortunately become a chameleon and has begun to take its colours depending upon who is in power. Unfortunately, courts have also acted in tandem," he observed in the open court and directed issuance of notice to OPS and six others arraigned in the case. Besides OPS, the other six accused included his wife, P Vijayalakshmi (now deceased) and son, OP Ravindranath Kumar, now a sitting MP.

On the rationale for taking up suo-motu revision, the Judge said, “If you expect the High Court to close its eyes to such systemic failure then we will be failing in our constitutional duty. 'A' party or 'B' party is not our headache. We have to only ensure that the system is not broken down. This case (against OPS) is the starting point. There are graver irregularities in the OPS case. (The) accused had filed a plea for further investigation though they have no right to do so. (An) additional final report was filed before the government and not in the special court. The then Speaker of the Assembly too had acted as a Judge.”

The case pertains to the period 2001-2006 when OPS was the Chief Minister for a brief spell and Minister for Public Works and Prohibition and Excise as well as Revenue in the then AIADMK government. In 2006, when the DMK returned to power, the DVAC registered an FIR on the charge that he and his family members including wife P Vijayalakshmi, son Ravindranath Kumar, MP, brother O Raja had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The DVAC filed the chargesheet in 2009 before the CJM court, Theni. In 2011, when the AIADMK returned to power, the agency's further investigation was allowed and the case was transferred to Sivaganga by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on a petition by the accused. But, in 2012, the probe agency filed a petition seeking closure of the case stating that no offence had been made out.



Intriguingly, it was submitted before the CJM, Sivaganga that the then Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal had consented to withdraw the sanction granted for prosecution and the state government too has decided to revoke the sanction against OPS, holding the Finance portfolio in 2012. The CJM too played ball by allowing the withdrawal of the case and discharged the accused.

However, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, moved High Court in 2018, seeking a court-monitored probe into the disproportionate wealth amassed by OPS. The return of the DA case comes close on the heels of a Division Bench of Madras High Court dismissing his appeal challenging expulsion from the AIADMK in July 2021 and endorsing his rival and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the sole leader of the party.

Now, he stares at a bleak political future. Earlier, Justice Anand Venkatesh taking up suo-motu revisions of the acquittal of Education Minister K Ponmudy and discharge of Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu have raised a political storm with the ruling DMK and its allies accusing the Judge of 'malafide intention' by targeting DMK leaders.

