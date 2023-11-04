MK Stalin has viral fever, doctors advise rest
Published: 19 minutes ago
Follow Us
MK Stalin has viral fever, doctors advise rest
Published: 19 minutes ago
Follow Us
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been diagnosed with viral fever and doctors have advised him to take rest for a few days.
Doctors said that Stalin had been suffering from fever and cough since yesterday. A press release issued today read, "The Honble. Chief Minister had symptoms of cough and fever since yesterday. He has been diagnosed with viral flu. Hon'ble CM has been advised regular treatment for fever management and rest for a few days."
Also Read: Anti-BJP wave on across nation, says Stalin
Loading...