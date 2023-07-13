MISHAP AVERTED AS CHENNAI BENGALURU EXPRESS TRAIN HALTED AFTER WITNESSING SMOKE IN ENGINE

Vellore: Chennai-Bengaluru Express train stopped midway when smoke emitted from the engine. However, the train departed after 12 minutes on Thursday as the railway staff repaired the engine. According to railway officials, smoke started emitting from the engine of the Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker Express when it reached Kadpadi near Vinnammagalle. The train was proceeding towards Kolkata from Chennai when the incident took place.

The train came to a grinding halt to avoid any untoward incident. All the passengers were shocked when they saw smoke coming out of the moving train. The train was stopped midway immediately. The passengers of the train were scared and looked all around for the source of the smoke. Eventually, it was discovered that the smoke was coming from the engine. Then the engine was repaired immediately by railway employees in 12 minutes, soon after the train departed for its destination.

According to the railway administration, the smoke billowed out of the engine due to brake failure. However, no casualties have been reported as the train was halted at the right time averting a mishap. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief as the Odisha train accident was still afresh in their memory. A similar incident took place in Odisha two days ago in which smoke was detected on Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express. According to railway authorities, the incident took place due to brake binding as a sack got stuck in a wheel of a coach.