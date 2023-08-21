Chennai: Chennai Central railway station received a hoax bomb call from a man suffering from a mental health condition, said officials on Monday. Intensive search operations were carried out at the premises of the railway station with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and security forces, they said.

After conducting extensive checks, no suspicious activities or threats were discovered at the railway station. Earlier in the day, the man made a threatening call to the police control room, alerting them to an imminent bomb blast at the Chennai Central railway station, said the police. The accused has been identified as Manikandan from Vyasarpadi in Chennai.

"After an investigation into the bomb threat incident, we identified the responsible individual as Manikandan from Vyasarpadi. Our investigation has revealed that the caller has a mental disorder and had made similar threats in the past," said the police.

In a similar incident on August 19, law enforcement arrested a person who had falsely claimed that a bomb was planted at the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The caller had used the police control room's telephone number to make the threat call, said officials. However, the threat was found false.

Apart from these two incidents, there have been several similar instances wherein such threat calls were made across several states in India and were eventually found to be fake.

