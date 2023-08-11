Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu): At least four people were killed when a lorry lost control on the National Highway near Potheri and rammed blindly into three two-wheelers on Friday in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

According to a senior police official, the accident occurred at around 9 am on the National Highway when the driver of the speeding lorry suddenly lost control of the vehicle. "While trying to cross the crossroad there, it collided with three two-wheelers at high speed. Four people, who were riding on the two-wheelers, have been killed on the spot in the mishap," the police official added.

Also read: Four Gujarat residents killed, one injured in car-trolley collision in Haryana

According to police, the lorry then crashed into the barrier wall in the middle of the road. "Upon receiving information, officials of the Guduvancheri Traffic Police rushed to the accident spot. "We have recovered the bodies and sent them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem," an official attached to Guduvancheri said.

Police said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered in this connection. "We are further probing the matter," police added.

Meanwhile, in a separate accident, at least four people were killed and another severely injured in a car-trolley tragic collision on the KMP Expressway in the Jhajjar district of Haryana in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Six killed after car falls into ditch in Shravasti