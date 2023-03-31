Man's body dragged by container truck in road accident at TN's Ammayanayakanur

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) : A 35-year-old man died and his body was dragged under the wheels of a lorry in a ghastly road accident at Ammayanayakanur in Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as Tamilendra Sarkar hailing from Pallapatti village. He was working in Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited in Dindigul District Collectorate.

His wife Jeevita (24) is a teacher in a private school in the Ammayanayakanur area and their daughter is studying in the same school. Both of them escaped with injuries. The mishap took place yesterday when the victim was going from Pallapatti to Ammayanayakanur with his wife and daughter on his two-wheeler.

The victim overtook one vehicle and was speeding to cross another truck when his bike hit a temporary roadblock barrier set up to slow down the speeding traffic. After hitting the roadblock, Sarkar fell and got stuck in the wheels of the container lorry. He applied brakes at the last minute but it was too late by then, as was visible in the video which has gone viral on social media.

Fortunately, Sarkar's wife and daughter escaped with minor injuries. Tamilendra Sarkar's body was dragged for about a kilometre and left in the middle of the road. The Ammayanayakanur police arrived at the spot and took the body in a private ambulance and sent it to the Dindigul District Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Both the daughter and the wife survived with minor injuries and were sent to Ammyanayakanur Government Primary Health Center for first aid treatment and later to a private hospital for further treatment.