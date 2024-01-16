MAN DIES AT MANJU VIRATTU EVENT IN TAMIL NADU

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A man died after a bull hit him in the Manju Viratu competition in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Tuesday, sources said.

It is learnt that the the incident took place in Eliyarpathi village near Madurai Airport in Palamedu in the district. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, who was watching the spectacular show. According to official sources, Ramesh, who hails from the same village, was working as a labourer in the construction sector. At the same time, a bull gored the left side of the deceased.

"The deceased was seriously injured and died while being taken to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment," they added. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The body of the deceased youth has been kept at the hospital for post-mortem.

It is understood that his body will handed over to the kin once the post-mortem is completed. Jallikattu and Manju Viratu competitions are usually held in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu from the 1st of the Thai month (Tamil month).