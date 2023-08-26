Madurai: In the Madurai Train fire incident, Southern Railways statement has revealed that the fire tenders took at least 30 minutes to arrive at the accident spot and they doused the fire completely after an ordeal of 90 minutes.

The official statement provided by the authorities indicates that despite promptly notifying the fire department, approximately half an hour had elapsed before their arrival at the scene, exacerbating the extent of the destruction.

The railway authorities blamed the transportation of illegal LPG cylinders as the primary cause of fire in a privately-hired railway coach stopped at the Madurai yard that took nine lives. "The gas cylinders were illicitly smuggled into the compartment," the railways said. The fire incident has raised concerns about the compromise of the railway's security and safety protocols.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.15 am, when a vigilant station official reported the fire. Immediate action was taken, with the fire service being alerted promptly but the fire service reached the spot at 5.45 am. By 7.15 am, the fire was successfully extinguished, preventing any escalation and damage to nearby coaches.

Also read- Nine pilgrims from UP killed in LPG cylinder explosion on board private coach stabled in Madurai Railway Yard

According to the statement, the affected coach had been previously attached to Train No. 16730, the Punalur-Madurai Express, during its journey from Nagercoil Junction to Madurai. Arriving in Madurai at 3.47 am yesterday (Aug. 25, 2023), the private party coach was subsequently detached and positioned along the Madurai stabling line.

The passengers on board, upon noticing the flames, promptly evacuated the coach, ensuring their safety. Some passengers even disembarked onto the platform itself, taking precautionary measures to avoid harm.

Sources indicate that the private party coach had originated its journey from Lucknow on Aug. 17, and was scheduled to return to Chennai tomorrow via Train No. 16824, the Kollam-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express. The coach's occupants had reportedly planned to return to Lucknow from Chennai after a brief stay in Chennai.

It is imperative to note that the booking of party coaches is facilitated through the IRCTC portal. However, guidelines stipulate that the transportation of inflammable materials, including gas cylinders, is strictly prohibited within these coaches. Party coaches are exclusively intended for passenger transportation and social gatherings, making safety protocols a paramount concern.

As investigations continue into the incident, railway authorities and law enforcement agencies are expected to ascertain the individuals responsible for the illegal transportation of the gas cylinder.