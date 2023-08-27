Madurai (Tamil Nadu) : A statutory inquiry into the Madurai train coach fire incident will be held on Sunday under Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner, B Guganesan, chief public relations officer of Southern Railway informed through an official statement. The official toll from the horrific fire incident at a train coach in Madurai was pegged at 9 while another 8 passengers were gravely injured in the incident.

The fire broke out inside a ‘private party coach’ attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express parked on Lane near Madurai railway station on Saturday morning. A.M. Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A.M. Chowdhary, will hold Statutory Inquiry into “ the incident of Fire at about 05.15 hrs on 26th August 2023 involving IRCTC Tourist Coach (NE Railway – NE – CN 113210) Stabled in Madurai Railway Station Yard," read the official statement from CPRO, Southern Railway on Sunday.

The inquiry will start at 9.30 am on Sunday in the DRM’s conference Hall at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office Complex, Madurai to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The Southern Railway has also urged the public to share information or evidence in connection with the incident with the officials concerned.

“Any Member of the Public having knowledge relating to the incident and matter connected therewith and desiring to give evidence may do so at the DRM’s Conference Hall, Divisional Railway Manager’s Office Complex, Madurai, on 27th August 2023 or write to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, 2,” read the official statement.

Earlier, on Saturday, Southern Railway said the culprits involved in the Madurai Train fire incident will face the 'full force of the law'. Addressing reporters, the general manager of Southern Railway, RN Singh, said, "An FIR has been filed by the GRP under relevant IPC sections and those of the Railway Act. Those responsible will face the full force of the law."

Southern Railway also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Madurai coach fire incident. It also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the grievously injured passengers and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. (ANI)