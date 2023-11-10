MADURAI COURT QUASHES NSA IMPOSED AGAINST YOUTUBER MANISH KASHYAP GRANTS BAIL

Madurai: Youtuber Manish Kashyap, who was booked under National Security Act (NSA) can finally breath a sigh of relief as the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has quashed the charge brought against him. Also, the court has granted him bail. Kashyap was accused of ciculating fake videos of Bihari migrant workers getting beaten up in Tamil Nadu on his YouTube channel.

A petition was filed by Kashyap's brother Tribhuvan Kumar Tiwari at the court. The petitioner asserted that Kashyap, gained fame through his YouTube channel "Sach Tak News Channel," where he highlighted grievances and corruption in Bihar, creating awareness among the people.

Kashyap, who contested in the 2020 Bihar assembly election from Sanpadiya, secured a third position with 9239 votes. However, the situation took a legal turn when he was arrested by the Bihar police for posting a controversial video. Subsequently, he was handed over to the Madurai Police, who invoked NSA and sent him in Madurai Central Jail.

The petitioner further argued that Kashyap was arrested without proper evidence and pleaded to quash the NSA charge against him. The case came up for a hearing before Justice M. Sundar and Shakthivel.