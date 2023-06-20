MADURAI COURT GRANTS BAIL TO TAMIL NADU BJP SECRETARY SG SURYAH

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Madurai district court on Tuesday granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary SG Suryah, who was arrested on June 16 in connection with his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Police produced a BJP State secretary before the judiciary magistrate in Madurai.

He was arrested on Friday for his recent tweet on Madurai MP Su Venkatesan. In a scathing letter aimed at Communist Party of India (CPI) Councilor Viswanathan, the BJP State Secretary Suryah had earlier referred to an incident in which a sanitation worker from Madurai died on the job. He claimed that he was forced to work in faecal water and hence he developed an allergic reaction in his body.

In the letter attached to his tweet, Suryah lashed out at Viswanathan for his double standards, for forcing the deceased sanitation worker to resort to manual scavenging despite being aware that it is prohibited by law.

In the same tweet, Suryah attacked Madurai MP Venkatesan for his silence. "Your fake politics of separatism stinks worse than that cesspool, find a way to live as a human being, mate!" a rough translation of his tweet in Tamil read. (ANI)

