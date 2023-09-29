Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's judicial custody was extended till October 13 by the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai on Friday. Balaji was produced before the court via video conferencing. He is currently lodged in the Puzhal prison. The court had rejected his bail plea on September 20.

While opposing Senthil Balaji's bail plea, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that to the court he could influence witnesses and tamper with the evidence as he is a minister in the government. Formerly, he was holding portfolios in departments like transport, excise and electricity.

The medical issues mentioned in the bail petition were not of such nature. It is not that the applicant could not be taken care of by doctors at the prison hospital, stated the court while dismissing his bail plea. On June 14, Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. The ED filed a charge sheet against the minister in the court of Principal District and Sessions judge in Chennai on August 12.