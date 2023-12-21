Chennai: The Madras High Court handed out a three-year prison term to Higher Education Minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy, in a disproportionate assets case, on Thursday. The court also suspended the sentence for a period of 30 days enabling the Minister to go on appeal.

The conviction term of three years will automatically lead to his disqualification as an MLA, and he may be dropped from the MK Stalin-led Cabinet.

The Court Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court, acquitting the Minister and his wife P Visalakshi in a Rs 1.75 crore disproportionate assets case.

Justice G Jayachandran, who was passing orders on an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, told the Minister and his wife to be present in the court on December 21 for pronouncing the quantum of sentence after hearing them.

The judge set aside the order of the Principal District Judge, Villupuram, acquitting Ponmudy and his wife in the case.

The charge of offence punishable under Section 13 (2) read with section 13 (1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act framed against Ponmudy stands proved. Such sections are related to criminal misconduct by a public servant and illicit enrichment, the court ruled.

The charges under same sections of PC Act read with section 109 of I P C (abetment) against Visalakshi are proved, it said.

The judge pointed to overwhelming evidence against the accused and the unsustainable reasons given by the trial court for acquittal them by ignoring evidence.

The judgment of the trial Court is palpably wrong, manifestly erroneous and demonstrably unsustainable. "Hence, this is a fit case for the Appellate Court to interfere and set it aside".

The judge said the ready acceptance of Income Tax returns of Visalakshi by the trial Court without appreciating independent evidence was palpably wrong and manifestly erroneous. The trial Court, before jumping into the said conclusion ought to have searched for supportive and independent evidence.

In the absence of independent evidence, accepting the fanciful claim of agricultural income to a tune of Rs.55,36,488/- as against the estimated agricultural income of Rs.13,81,182/- was infirm and demonstrably unsustainable, the judge added.

The judge said ignoring the first principle of law and the judicial pronouncements, acceptance of the 'self-serving declaration of income to the Income Tax Authority, by an accused in a disproportionate assets case was not a possible view' but an erroneous view conceived due to misconception. It was a conclusion arrived by ignoring the most reliable evidence let in by the prosecution regarding the income of A-1 (Ponmudy) and A-2 (Visalakshi), the judge said.

The trial Judge has also misinterpreted bank account statements as proof of income. A complete miscarriage of justice had occurred by the omission of reliable evidence and by misinterpretation of the evidence.