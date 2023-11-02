MADRAS HIGH COURT ISSUES NOTICES TO TAMIL NADU HOME SECRETARY DGP IN CONTEMPT PLEA ON RSS ROUTE MARCH

Chennai: The Madras High Court has taken a strong stance against the Tamil Nadu government for its failure to comply with previous court orders regarding the granting of permission for a route march by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In reply to a contempt petition filed by the RSS, the court criticised the state's refusal to grant permission despite prior court directives, accusing the state of being "incapable of administration."

Justice G Jayachandran hearing the case refused to pass over the matter as requested by the State counsel and proceeded to issue statutory notices to key officials. Tamil Nadu's Home Secretary, P. Amudha, and the Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, among others, have been summoned to respond to the court's concerns within four weeks.

The court had previously noted that the reasons cited by the state for denying permission were general in nature and appeared to be an attempt to defy the Supreme Court's mandate, deeming them "ingenuine and unreasonable." To ensure a peaceful procession, the court directed the organisers to provide an undertaking to the District Superintendent of Police, pledging to follow the Supreme Court's guidelines and not deviate from them.

In addition, the court mandated that the authorities arrange adequate security (bandobast) for the event. The Superintendent of Police was instructed to issue permission after consulting with the organizers, with minor route changes permitted as long as the starting and ending points remained unchanged. Furthermore, the court ordered that permission must be granted at least three days before the scheduled rally or meeting.