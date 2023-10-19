MADRAS HIGH COURT DENIES BAIL TO TAMIL NADU MINISTER SENTHIL BALAJI IN CASH FOR JOB MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition by Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji in the alleged 'cash-for-job money laundering' case, sources said. Justice Jayachandran quashed Minister's bail petition on medical grounds. The judge said that the health condition was not the only factor to be taken care of while granting bail to Balaji.

"The health report of the petitioner (Balaji) does not appear to be a medical condition which could be taken care only if he is released on bail. That apart, his past conduct, his present position as Minister without Portfolio and the abscondence of his brother Mr.Ashok Kumar, coupled with the attack on the Income Tax Officials, all cumulatively leads to an irresistible conclusion that, certainly, he will directly and indirectly influence or cause deterrence to witnesses, if released on bail," observed the court.

It further said, “Since the brother of Minister Senthil Balaji, who is accused in the case, is still absconding, there are more chances to destroy the witnesses. We cannot grant bail as the doctors have said that Senthil Balaji's health is stable". The court said that Balaji's brother was still absconding in the case. Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Unlawful Money Transfer Act in alleged cash for job money laundering case.