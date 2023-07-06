MADRAS HIGH COURT CANCELS ELECTION OF AIADMK MP O P RAVINDRANATH ORDER SUSPENDED FOR ONE MONTH

Chennai: Madras High Court on Thursday declared the 2019 election of expelled AIADMK member O P Ravindranath from Theni Lok Sabha constituency invalid.

Justice S S Sundar, who passed the order on, however, withheld the operation of the order so as to enable Ravindranath to file an appeal. Ravindranath is the sole representative of the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha.

Expelled AIADMK member O P Ravindranath is the son of former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who is heading a rival group in the AIADMK and is involved in a bitter power tussle with former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.