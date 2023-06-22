Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Madras High Court Judge KK Ramakrishnan appreciated South Zone IG Asra Garg for recording the witness statements in video format in heinous crimes, on Wednesday. The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a double murder case.

Asra Garg who was tasked to lead the team was directed to go into allegations of coercion of witnesses in a double murder case trial which also carried charges under Prevention of Atrocities of Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act. One of the suspects remained at large despite the grave charges, which was also taken up for investigation by the SIT.

The Inspector General of Police and his team comprising Deputy IG (Madurai Range) R Ponni, Madurai district Superintendent of Police (SP) R Shiva Prasad, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aruppukottai Garad Karun Uddhavrao, and DSP Sankarankovil M Sudheer submitted the report before the HC on Wednesday.

The report revealed that the suspect who has been evading arrest was part of notorious history-sheeter Varichur Selvam's gang. The suspect who fell out of Selvam's favour was allegedly murdered by the gang. The body was dumped in Thamirabarani river.

It is in this report, the SIT has stated that it had recorded the statements of witnesses in audio-video format under the provisions of 161(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as part of the examination of witnesses by police. This subsection provides for the police officer to reduce in writing in the course of examination and keep a separate and true record of the statement of each such person whose statement the investigation officer records.

The Judge in the open court appreciated the efforts made by the SIT. Ramakrishnan also pointed out that the said provision of law is poorly utilised. Appreciating the efforts of the police, the Judge said such measures can be replicated by other investigating officers as well.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Asra said the use of this provision would enhance the sanctity of the witness examination process and the entire investigation process. "We have started doing it in sensitive cases. It sanctifies the witness examination process thereby sanctifying the investigation process in its entirety."