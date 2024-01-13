MADRAS HC ASKS YOUTUBER TO PAY RS 50 LAKH COMPENSATION TO TRANS CELEBRITY FOR DEFAMATION

Chennai: The Madras High Court has asked a YouTuber to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to a transgender celebrity for defaming her. It also directed Google and YouTube to ensure that comments posted on their platforms don't affect the sentiments of the transgender community.

Justice N Satish Kumar stated that YouTuber Joe Michael Praveen's statements were derogatory and aimed at defaming Apsara Reddy, transgender and AIADMK spokesperson. The court mentioned that a person has a right to post on YouTube but cannot encroach on the privacy of others.

Reddy told court that when she worked as an editor Praveen wanted to do a joint video with her. But, when she refused, Praveen became angry and defamed her, she added.

Reddy told court that Praveen posted defamatory articles on her that led her through a lot of mental agony and depression. She said she had to undergo counselling sessions following her mental condition and demanded damages amounting to Rs 1.25 crore.

The court also ordered Google to immediately delete more than 10 videos allegedly posted by Praveen. It condemned Praveen, who engaged in personal attacks and ordered him to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Reddy.