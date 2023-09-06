LIVER AILMENT TREATMENT AND TRANSPLANT CHENNAI GH TAKES THE LEAD

Chennai: Inflammation of the liver or hepatitis is a most common health problem that has witnessed a rise in recent times, primarily due to lifestyle changes, especially preference for junk food obesity, and consumption of alcohol, as well as lack of personal hygiene. On average, 150 patients with various liver ailments visit the Chennai Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital every day, which is indicative of the seriousness of this health issue.

From genetic reasons to excessive consumption, the causes for hepatitis (B and C) ailment are many. In children it is mostly genetic while in adults the following are cited as the causes: obesity and accumulation of fat, high alcohol consumption for over a decade, excessive salt and oil in food, change in eating patterns and junk food, sedentary lifestyle, and lack of physical exercises.

“Hepatitis B is easily curable while liver damage due to Hepatitis C can be contained and in certain cases cured through certain procedures. This virus spreads through blood transfusion including through needles used for tattoos, if the same is used for others as well. Even newborns could be infected if the mother is diagnosed with the virus. But, it could be treated with medicines by the seventh month of pregnancy.” says Dr Premkumar K, heading the Hepatology Department of RGGH. “With blood transfusion becoming more foolproof, its spread through blood has come down drastically. Then, water too is a medium through which it is spread and hence,” he added.

Stating that the government has set a target of eradicating Hepatitis B by 2030, he said obesity-related liver inflammation has increased more than in the past. “Not taking food on time and consuming more later on also has the potential to affect the liver. And a sedentary lifestyle without the necessary physical workout would cause liver ailments.” he pointed out.

At RGGH, treatment for liver ailments has taken a leap forward with five transplants having been successfully carried out. “The Hepatology Department has been equipped with state-of-the-art instruments and 90 beds. RGGH has also entered into an MoU with the Rela Hospital in Chennai, known for liver transplants. While a liver transplant at private hospitals would cost anywhere up to Rs 40 lakh, at RGGH, it is being done free with the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme,” said hospital Dean Therani Rajan.

“Transplant is the last resort and for that too the go-ahead is secured from specialists of 15 different departments after 32 types of tests. From preparation to conducting surgery, a transplant takes two to three weeks. All five patients are hale and hearty and are visiting us for follow-up. For those with co-morbidity like diabetes, six beds have been earmarked separately. We are also treating those who have consumed poison like the deadly rate paste and yellow phosphorus, which is also on the rise,” Dr Premkumar said.

Though the liver is a self-regulating organ that rectifies any damage to it, in Tamil Nadu alone there are 6,000 people afflicted with liver diseases. As such, greater awareness about organ donation is the need of the hour.