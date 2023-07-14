KOLLYWOOD STAR THALAPATHY VIJAY TO LAUNCH THALAPATHY VIJAY PAYILAGAM IN TAMIL NADU

Chennai: Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay's organisation is all set to launch Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam on July 15. The Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) run by the Kollywood actor Vijay will be launching the Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam on the birth anniversary of the former national president of the Indian National Congress Committee K Kamaraj.

Addressing the members of the club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the general secretary, Bussy Anand, on behalf of the actor appealed to members to donate pens, pencils, books and other required study materials to the organisation. Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay, who operates the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam organisation, has been working towards the welfare of the people. The club organises blood and eye donation camps, distribution of free medicines to needy people, as well as the club undertakes distribution of milk, bread and eggs to babies.

On July 15, the new educational cum coaching centre Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam will be opened. It will cater to the needs of those children whose parents are unable to afford tuition fees. General secretary of the club Bussy Anand on his Twitter page, shared a statement stating that "On July 15, VMI volunteers will offer floral tributes at the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Our Thalapathy is also requested to pay floral tributes to K Kamraj by garlanding his statue. Besides, the club members are requested to donate notebooks, pens, pencils, and other educational material to students."

"I feel proud to make an announcement that Thalapathy Vijay Payilagam will start operating in several parts of Tamil Nadu on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. The birth anniversary of former national president of the Indian National Congress Committee K Kamaraj is observed as Education Development Day in the state," said Anand.

