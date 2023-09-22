Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): A leading film actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said that he will contest in Lok Sabha election 2024 from the Coimbatore constituency.

A consultative meeting of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)'s Coimbatore administrators regarding the parliamentary elections was held at a private hotel on the Avinasi Road. The MNM President Kamal Haasan attended the meeting and spoke among the executives. Speaking at that time, he said, “A small child is beaten with blows for uttering a word called 'Sanatan'.

"Periyar was the one who told us that word. It is not Periyar's job to say no God. Periyar, who lived till the end for the society people. Neither DMK nor any other party can claim Periyar as their own. Tamil Nadu, as the whole state will celebrate Periyar as its own. The Union government does not appreciate what is happening in recent times," said Kamal Haasan, who has also featured in Hindi films.

"Coimbatore has six assembly constituencies. In total, 40,000 people are required to work in all the plants. Good leadership should come to all of Tamil Nadu. We are not saying to abolish Hindi, we are saying to live Tamil language. If speaking Hindi is the only job, then don't do that job," added Haasan.

68-year-old Kamal Haasan, who had earlier arrived here by private flight from Chennai, was welcomed from the airport to the private hotel where the meeting was held. This evening, he attends a private college function in the Kaniyur area.