Chennai: Hours after the indefinite sit-in stir demanding action against the 'perpetrators' of sexual abuse at Kalakshetra was called off, the City Police have registered a case against a teacher at the premier institution for art and culture.

The accused were booked under three different sections of Indian Penal Code. Earlier on Friday, a written complaint was lodged with Adyar All Women Police station by alumna of Kalakshetra against a teacher.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, responding to the calling attention motion tabled in the Assembly by VCK, Congress, and others, had informed the House that a proper inquiry and necessary legal action would be taken against the guilty.

“A proper inquiry will be conducted and if the charges were proved, action would be taken as per law against those found guilty, whoever they might be. No sooner the issue was brought to my notice, I have taken it up with the District Collector and was apprised of the details. Then, at my direction, revenue and police personnel visited the institute for an on-the-spot inquiry. Today also, the team had gone to the institute,” the Chief Minister said, adding that security had been provided to Kalakshetra to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The protest was unprecedented in the annals of Kalakshetra, established in 1936 and became an institution under the Union Culture Ministry in 1992. The students boycotted the customary morning prayer on Thursday at the open space under the sprawling banyan tree and started their sit-in in protest. Holding placards, they raised slogans, “We Want Justice.”

Remaining firm, they have even abstained from taking the ongoing semester examinations. Their prime demand was the suspension of assistant professor Hari Padman and three other repertory staff Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishna and Sreenath. The quartet is accused of indulging in sexual and verbal abuse besides harassment.

Interestingly, on March 29, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma had paid a secret visit to the institute and held an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment. The NCW subsequently closed the case forcing the students of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, under Kalakshetra Foundation to protest. The protest was suspended late in the evening following assurances from the CM and a visit from the top brass of State Commission for Women AS Kumari visited the campus who conveyed the assurances issued by the CM.