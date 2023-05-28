Chennai: Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala was on Sunday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi. Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Gangapurwala as the CJ at an official ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, state ministers including Durai Murugan and Udhayanidhi Stalin among others attended the official event.

The Centre Government on Friday notified the appointments of Chief Justices in the High Courts of Bombay, Madras, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday tweeted in this regard and stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the High Court Judges as Chief Justices of High Courts.

Last month, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended the appointment of Chief Justices in the High Courts of Bombay, Madras, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The Collegium also including, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph in their meeting held on April 19 recommended the name of Justice RD Dhanuka as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium resolution stated that Justice Dhanuka served the High Court with distinction since his appointment.

"Over the last 11 years, he has acquired sufficient experience on the judicial and administrative side as a puisne judge of the High Court. In view of the fact that Justice Dhanuka has a short tenure as noted above, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolves to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay. In terms of the procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain his suitability for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The consultee-judge/s have concurred with the proposed appointment" the resolution stated. (With agency inputs)